Congress pays homage to Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders of the party on Saturday paid rich tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary.

In a post on X, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “Recalling the contribution of Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, who transformed the city, through her visionary leadership, progressive policies, and unbridled dedication to the well-being of its citizens, leaving a lasting legacy of inclusivity and growth.”

“Our tributes on her punyatithi,” he said.

Congress’s national Treasurer Ajay Maken and party’s Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav also paid floral tributes at the portrait of the former Delhi Chief Minister on the occasion.

Remembering Dikshit, Maken has recalled her contribution for Delhi.

“Sheila Dikshit government worked as a united team to carry out the all-round development of the city, as the focus was on work, not on individuals, as had happened in the case of the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, which only practiced personality worship, thereby stalling the development works of the capital,” Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress chief further said, “During the Congress regime, there was never ever the question of streets getting water-logged during monsoon, air becoming toxic with vehicular fumes and dusts from the broken roads and streets, falling standard of education in government schools due to disturbed conditions, creaky infrastructure, lack of teaching staff etc and the pitiable condition of Government hospitals, preventing the poor from getting any kind of medicare.”