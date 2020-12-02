Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has emphasized on promoting technology transfer in horticulture and urged scientists to transform their research work in accordance with the changing weather conditions.

The Governor was presiding over the 36th Foundation Day function of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan in the online platform from Raj Bhavan, Shimla.

He said as the first Horticulture and Forestry University in Asia, the Institute has played a leading role in the field of horticulture and forestry education, research and extension education for more than three decades. As a result, new techniques have reached the fields of millions of farmers.

He expressed satisfaction that the Union ministry of Education has adjudged Nauni University in the top band-‘A ‘in the category of all Government Universities in the country in the “Ranking of Institution on Innovation Achievement” released this year. This university has also ranked 12 in the nationwide rankings of Agricultural Universities, he added.

He emphasized on development of new varieties and agricultural techniques. He also urged to use scientific input in natural farming to cooperate in making it better. He said that the scientists of the university have received 22 projects worth Rs. 7.85 crore in the last one year to promote research activities through various financial institutions.

The University has also been approved by the World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research worth Rs. 25 crore, he added.

The Governor lauded the efforts of the university administration for assessing the online lectures and tests of students during the Corona pandemic and the final thesis of research students through online mode. He called upon all the university teachers to spread awareness about the National Education Policy.

He said that its comprehensive nature should be implemented and dialogue on new education policy was very important. He also called upon teachers and young scientists to prepare a roadmap for agriculture and horticulture development in the state so that this hilly region could be an ideal in the field of horticulture and forestry in the country.

He appealed the scientists to take their research to the fields of farmers.

While addressing the 36th Foundation day of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that scientists must take the research to the fields only then desired results could be achieved. He said the production could increase only when we motivate the farmers and horticulturists to adopt latest varieties of seeds and technologies.

He said that specific assignments must be given to the scientists to take research upto the farmers. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to double farmers income by the year 2022. He said that this would be possible only with the active cooperation of the scientists and researchers.

The chief minister said that the University has been classified in Band A (6-25) under Atal Raking (2019-20) recently amongst government and government aided universities of the country.

He said that the state government was committed to ensure quality education to all sections of society and was working vigorously in this direction. He said that over the years, horticulture has emerged as a potential avocation in accelerating the growth of the rural economy.