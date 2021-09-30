HP govt gives nod for compensation to Covid victims’ kin

The Himachal Pradesh government will grant an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to the kin of Covid victims in the state as per the guidelines issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

HP State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the NDMA had recommended an amount of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased who had died of Covid infection.

This includes those involved in relief operations or associated with preparedness activities, subject to the cause of death being certified as Covid-19.

“The concerned families will submit their claims through a form issued by state authority along with specified documents including the death certificate that certifies the cause of death to be Covid.

The District Disaster Management Authority will ensure that the process of claim, verification, sanction, and the final disbursement of ex-gratia payment will be through a robust yet simple and people-friendly procedure,” he added.

Kokhta stated that all such claims must be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents and disbursed through Aadhaar linked Direct Benefit Transfer procedures.

In addition, a Grievance Redressal Committee at the district level consisting of the additional district collectors, chief medical officers, medical officers, health, principal or head of departments of medical college and subject expert had been constituted.

This committee will address any grievances with regards to certification of the death, as prescribed in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR guidelines.

It will also propose necessary remedial measures, including the issuance of amended official documents for Covid death after verifying facts in accordance with these guidelines, he added.