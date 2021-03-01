Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that people of the state have given their massive support and cooperation to the present government during the last three years.

Addressing a public meeting in Doon assembly constituency of Solan district, Thakur said a kind of history was created when the BJP won in all the 68 Vidhan Sabha areas during the Panchayati Raj elections. All the four parliamentary seats were won by the BJP candidates by a record margin. The BJP candidates also won both the seats in the bye-elections to the state assembly, he added.

He said over Rs 203 crore had been spent on various developmental projects in Doon assembly constituency in the last three years tenure of the present state government and work was also in progress on projects worth Rs 240 crore.

He further stated that soon after assuming office, the very first decision of the state Cabinet was aimed at welfare of the common man by lowering the age limit for availing old age pension without any income limit from 80 years to 70 years.

The second decision made in the cabinet was to establish cow sanctuaries in the state so that cows were not left stray. In addition, a decision was also taken to levy a cess of Rs 2 per bottle of liquor to provide financial assistance to construct Gau Sadans and Cow sanctuaries in the state.

The Chief Minister said the present BJP government successfully brought back home about 2.50 lakh people of the state stranded in different parts of the country.

Congress leaders even opposed this move of the state government alleging that this would spread Corona in the state. These were the same Congress leaders who were initially accusing the government for not being serious to bring back the stranded people, he added.

He said that there were only 50 ventilators in the state a year ago but today the state had over 600 ventilators.

“Not even a single PPE kit was prepared in the country but today over 6 lakh PPE kits were being manufactured daily in the country. The hydroxychloroquine manufactured in the state is even supplied to several countries and all this was possible due to the timely assistance provided by the Centre Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. Thakur said Congress leaders had put to shame the people of the state by their unruly conduct and behaviour in the Vidhan Sabha. Congress leaders even misbehaved with the Governor which shows that these leaders have little respect for democratic values, he alleged.

He added that programmes like Jan Manch and CM Helpline had helped in redressal of public grievances, HIMCARE has proved boon to the poor families for providing free treatment upto Rs 5 lakh and Sahara Yojana had helped those families with chronically ill patients.

He directed the officers to ensure timebound completion of all the developmental projects, foundation stones of which were laid by hi

HP Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar, State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, MLA Doon Paramjit Singh Pammi, Chairman State Water Management Board Darshan Singh Saini, Chairman Gau Sewa Aayog Ashok Sharma were also present on the occasion among others.