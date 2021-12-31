HP doc elected president of Indian Orthopaedic Association

Dr Ramesh Kumar Sen from Sundernagar in Mandi district has been elected president of Indian Orthopaedic Association.

Sen is presently a senior director of orthopaedics at Max Hospital, Mohali and he had retired as Professor from PGI, Chandigarh in 2014.

He has expertise in joint replacement surgery, including the rich experience of handling revision hip and knee arthroplasty surgeries.

In the past, he was elected as the first president of ‘Association of Pelvi Acetabular Surgeons of India’ and also the president of ‘North Zone Orthopaedic Association’.

During his 35 years long career, Sen has authored about 250 research papers with over 20 book chapters, 500 guest lectures, over 100 in foreign countries and five research patents to his credit.