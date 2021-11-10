HP: Decks cleared for Mandi airport as AAI submits revised master plan

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has submitted the revised Master Plan along with the land required so that runway orientation of the proposed Greenfield Airport Mandi could be fixed and OLS charts can be prepared by the consultant, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

After a meeting regarding the development of Mandi Airport, Thakur said the state government has got LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey done through WAPCOS Ltd for fixing the alignment of the runway as per the suggestions of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India.

This survey was completed on 21st July this year and WAPCOS Ltd, M/s Geokno India Private Limited had submitted the LiDAR Survey Data to the Airports Authority of India.

The Chief Minister said that as per the site clearance given by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Master Plan submitted earlier, runway of 2,100 meters was planned with a possible extension of 1,050 meters on the southern side.

“As per the Aerial LiDAR survey and in accordance with the decision in the meeting with the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, feasibility of runway with a length of 3,150 meters was explored.

Based on the analysis, the revised layout has been worked out with an extended Runway length of 1050 meters on the northern side instead of the southern side,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur further stated that with the major shift in the side, the runway would be suitable for operation of AB-320 type of aircraft. The operation through this airport would be possible throughout the year with a night landing facility with provision of a CAT-1 lighting system.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would also contemplate forming a Joint Venture Company between the Government of Himachal Pradesh and Airports Authority of India for developing this ambitious project.

This project would not only provide better air connectivity to the state and give a boost to the tourism industry in the state but would also be important from strategic point of view.

“The state government would take up the matter with the Union government for funding of this project keeping in view its strategic importance.

The 15th Finance Commission has also recommended Rs 1000 crore for this mega project,” he added.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Additional Chief Secretaries Prabodh Saxena and J C Sharma, Principal Secretary Subhashish Panda and Managing Director HPTDC Amit Kashyap attended the meeting at Shimla whereas Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary and other district officers joined the meeting virtually from Mandi.