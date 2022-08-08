HP CM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar on being elected as Vice President

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Jagdeep Dhankar for being elected the Vice President of the country.

While extending best wishes for his successful and fruitful tenure, the Chief Minister said that Jagdeep Dhankar’s vast experience will certainly benefit the nation.

He expressed hope that Jagdeep Dhankar will guide the country by strengthening the values of democracy.

Meanwhile, BJP State Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna met the newly elected vice president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in New Delhi and congratuled him for him on being elected the Vice President of India. Khanna also presented him with his book Samaj Chintan.