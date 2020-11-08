Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday met BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi and discussed various issues pertaining to the party unit in the state.

A state government spokesperson said Thakur discussed various matters pertaining to the state with Nadda.

It is worthwhile to mention here that there was infighting between the party in Kangra district, especially in Jwalaji constituency where MLA Ramesh Dhwala had been at loggerheads with state organizational secretary Pawan Rana.

This had led to state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap sacking party office bearers of Jwalaji unit on 30 October and had ordered for reconstitution of the block unit to quell dissidence.

Thakur is also likely to discuss rejig in the Cabinet and there were speculations that he might reshuffle or exclude a minister from Kangra district owing to allegations of corruption by former MP Rajan Sushant.