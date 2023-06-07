Himachal govt will expedite projects to fostering economic development: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured the stakeholders of industries and tourism sectors support from his government early implementation of projects and fostering economic development in the state.

He held extensive discussions with stakeholders of industries and tourism sectors of the Solan district here on Wednesday.

Sukhu emphasized the importance of prioritizing the actual implementation of investments rather than getting caught up in paperwork.

The Chief Minister said that bringing substantial investments into the state is crucial for generating employment opportunities for the youth of the State besides increasing revenue to the State exchequer.

The Chief Minister said that the state government plans to establish a dedicated Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bureau to support and facilitate investment on the ground.

The bureau will streamline the process by providing a single platform for potential investors to obtain all necessary clearances within a specified timeframe.

The government is actively working towards expediting stalled investment projects and attracting new investments, he said, adding that present state government was laying special focus on making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State.

The government intends to introduce the country’s first ‘Green Hydrogen Policy’ to promote sustainable practices and develop six ‘Green Corridors’ for Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the state, he said.

He emphasized the state government’s efforts to create a favourable environment for investments in the state by ensuring that investors face no obstacles.

Himachal Pradesh is known for its abundant electricity and water supply which provides a conducive environment for investment, he said, adding that the government’s focus was on strengthening existing industrial areas.

He said that the government is committed to support the early implementation of projects and fostering economic development in the state.

He said that the incentives are being offered to investors in proposed Bulk Drug Park and Medical Device Park in the state.

The state government is actively developing infrastructure for these mega projects, he added.

Stressing the importance of adapting to changing industrial dynamics, he said that to promote industrialization, the government is prioritizing the expansion of Kangra Airport, building new heliports, improving road and rail connectivity in the State to reduce logistics costs.

These initiatives will enhance the existing industrial, physical, and social infrastructure in the sate, he added.

Sukhu highlighted the state government’s goal of developing Himachal Pradesh as an ‘All-season’ tourism destination, with Kangra district as ‘Tourism Capital’ of the State.

He invited investors to consider investing in the tourism sector.