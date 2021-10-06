Follow Us:
  HP bypolls: Congress release candidates' list, Pratibha Singh in fray from Mandi

SNS | Shimla | October 6, 2021 12:41 pm

Photo: IANS

All India Congress Committee on Tuesday released the list of candidates for by-polls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three assembly segments of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal Kotkhai.

Congress party has fielded former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha, Sanjay Awasthi from Arki assembly segment, Bhawani Singh Pathania, the son of ex-minister and MLA Sujan Singh Pathania from Fatehpur and Rohit Thakur from Jubbal Kotkhai constituency.

The by-polls in Himachal Pradesh were necessitated due to the deaths of six-time CM and Arki MLA Virbhadra Singh, the two time MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Ramswaroop Sharma, Fatehpur MLA and ex-minister Sujan Singh Pathania and Jubbal Kotkhai MLA and ex-minister Narinder Bragta.

