HP announces 6 per cent hike in DA for govt employees, pensioners

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) to government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 July 2021 and it will be payable with September salary.

A notification in this regard was issued by additional secretary finance Prabodh Saxena.

The enhancement in DA had been issued as per the office memorandum of 7 March 2021 and the existing rate DA for government employees and pensioners had been increased from 153 per cent to 159 per cent.

Prabodh Saxena said the additional DA will be paid in cash with the salary of September which was payable in October and the arrears accrued from 1 July to 31 August will be credited in the GPF account with September month’s salary.

In addition, for the state government employees who had retired or who had closed GPF accounts and those employees who were covered under the contributory pension scheme, the DA will be paid with September salary, payable in October.

The order will also be applicable for HP Judicial Service officers and government employees covered under the UGC pay scale.

“As far as the public sector units, universities, autonomous bodies and boards are concerned, the decision of DA will be taken by their management considering the availability of resources in their organizations,” he added.