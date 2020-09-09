Vice-Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, Professor H K Chaudhary, on Tuesday said his efforts will be directed to get international recognition for the HP farm varsity.

“Besides, working in the mandated areas of academics, research, and extension education, the farmers will be consulted to reorient the system to meet the emerging challenges,” he told media persons at Palampur.

He said his priority is to make farmers happy with new innovations.“The University has initiated work to frame a vision document considering short and long term goals. As the new education policy will revolutionize the education sector, the University has started taking steps to implement it at the earliest,” he said.

Prof Chaudhary said an effective and quick decision making mechanism is being developed to meet the new challenges.

“Adopting multi-disciplinary approach, the students will be provided a bouquet of subjects to pursue the profession with passion. Many certificate courses have been planned to engage and train the youth, especially the rural youth and others who returned to roots after the pandemic. Start-up programmes have also been started in the University,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that all Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Research Stations scattered all over the state will be strengthened. He said it has been decided to hold major extension and research related meetings amidst farmers in their homes or farms. Prof Chaudhary said that Palampur University scientists were tuned to work in the hills and efforts will be made to get more such research projects sanctioned which help in resolving problems of the farming community.

“I expect that each scientist will bring at least one research project to the University. The Vice-Chancellor said that rich diversity in the state needs focussed work to get geographical indicators (GIs) so that benefits reach the farmers of the concerned area. The University will undertake new research work on high potential crops like garlic, Kalazeera, ginger, etc. and will also take up research on Chegu goat, Churri, Gaddi dog (Himachali hound), poultry etc. with biotechnological interventions,” he said.

Prof Chaudhary said that it was his dream to establish Agricultural Technology Park for providing single window solutions to the farmers. He said that he will develop synergy between farmers, scientists and farm officers. There is a need for perfect coordination between the private sector, public sector and farmers for quality farm inputs and developing storage and marketing facilities. He said that serious efforts will be made to enhance the domestic income and adopt austerity measures.