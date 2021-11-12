HP: 24 industrial projects get not under single window clearance

The Himachal Pradesh government has cleared 24 proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and undertaking substantial expansion.

The decision was taken in the 31st meeting of the State Review Committee (Sub-Committee of State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority SSWC&MA) that was held here under the chairmanship of Director of Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati last evening.

The committee approved 24 proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises/ undertaking substantial expansion and 18 proposals were recommended for further consideration/approval of the State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority.

The proposals approved by the State Review Committee with proposed investment of Rs 117.14 Crore and employment to 989 persons include proposals of PPA Pharmaceuticals and Micro Organics Pharmaceuticals India Sirmour district among others.