Himachal to focus on developing best facilities for tourists: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government would focus on developing best facilities for tourists in the state.

The state government was providing ease of stay, safe environment for travel and other state-of-the-art facilities to attract more tourists in the state, said Sukhu while speaking at an event of a media institute in Shimla on Tuesday. “Infrastructure is being developed as per the modern-day requirements for the convenience of the visitors, ensuring them a pleasant experience during the stay,” he added.

There were about 9,000 hotels in the state and considering the influx of tourists, the operation of home stays is also being regulated, he said.

The state exemplifies natural beauty with around 70 per cent forest area and hence is called the lungs of North India, said the Sukhu, adding that the tourism-related infrastructure would be developed in a way that further establishes this image worldwide.

The chief minister further said, “The snow covered area in Himachal looks equally beautiful and attractive as Switzerland. Considering the immense potential for tourism in our state, during the recently concluded Dubai visit I invited investors to spend on tourism and other lucrative sectors of the state.”

He added that the process of land acquisition for the expansion of Kangra Airport would be completed by March and every district headquarters is being connected with a heliport facility.

“Despite the disaster and financial constraints, the government, with the support of the people of the state and other stakeholders, has succeeded in bringing tourism back on track in Himachal,” he said, adding that record numbers of tourists have reached all across the state, taking the number of tourist footfall over 1.5 crore this year.

The government was also promoting self-employment opportunities and start-up culture in the state apart from providing job opportunities in various government departments.

Sukhu said that the state government was strong-willed and its intentions were righteous, therefore we will be successful in bringing the economy back on track by the year 2026 and make Himachal Pradesh the most prosperous state in the country by the year 2032.