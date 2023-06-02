Himachal Pradesh Department of State Taxes has registered 13 per cent growth in Revenue generation in the current fiscal till 31 May.

A collection of Rs 1,004 crore was recorded in the current fiscal till 31 May against Rs 890 crore collected during the same period in the last financial year, said State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus, here on Thursday.

The collection thereby registered a growth of 13 per cent in the first two months of the fiscal year 2023, he stated.

“The department is continuously monitoring the speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and capacity building of the tax officers to improve GST collection,” he said.

The department has targeted verifications of 13 lakh e-way bills during the current financial year, he added.

The departmental officers in the first two months of the current financial year verified 1.85 lakh e-way bills and collected a penalty of Rs. 92 lakh from violators, he said.

The department has been focusing on fraudulent taxpayers and has detected several non- existing registrations in the past few months.

A two-month-long PAN India special drive against fraudulent GST registration was initiated on 15 May 2023, he informed.

The objective of the campaign is to uncover fraudulent GST registrations and track to prevent false input tax credit (ITC) claims from being made through fake or non-genuine GST registrations, he added. “This drive will help in plugging in revenue leakages in the state. In the first phase of the campaign, the department has identified eight fake firms out of 129 under suspicion thereby evading taxes to the tune of Rs. 10.49,” said Yunus.

The department had earlier inspected a few firms suspected to be involved in passing on fraudulent Input Tax Credit, he said.

Strong action is being taken against the fraudulent taxpayers, he added.

“The department is in the process of implementing a GST revenue enhancement and capacity augmentation project. The project expects to improve the data analysis capabilities of the department significantly,” said Yunus.