Odisha clocks 51% growth in excise cases

The state government has recorded a growth of 51% in the registration of excise cases during the 2022-23 fiscal, officials said on Sunday.

The Excise department registered a record number of61,377 cases against 40,598cases in 2021-22 fiscal, showing an increase of 51% from that of 2021-22. Altogether25,065 cases were registered in 2021-22.

A record number of 49,211persons were arrested in the financial year 2022-23 against33,551 persons in 2021-22,showing an increase of 47%from that of 2021-22. In the year2020-21, only 19,239 persons were arrested.

At the same time, a record number of 1,949 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in the financial year 2022-23 against 748 cases in 2021-22,showing an increase of 161%from that of 2021-22.

In the year 2020-21, only 396cases were registered under the NDPS Act. During the period,2,232 persons were arrested under the NDPS Act against849 persons in 2021-22, showing an increase of 163% from that of 2021-22. In 2020-21 only381 persons were arrested.

In the financial year 2022-23, a record quantity of 32,512grams of heroin was seized against 12,567 grams of the narcotic in 2021-22, showing an increase of 159% from that of2021-22. In 2020-21 only 3,654grams of heroin were seized.

In the financial year 2022-23, the department seized41,330 kg of ganja against1,566 kg in 2021-22, showing an increase of 30% from that in 2021-22. In the year 2020-21, only 16,962 kg of ganja was seized.

The Excise Department has switched over to the digital workplace e Abkari with the technical support of the NIC by developing and implementing about fifty online modules as of date bringing transparent, hassle-free, timely service delivery.

In the financial year 2022-23, an amount of Rs 8,967.49crore towards excise revenue including VAT has been collected against Rs 7,622.41crores towards excise revenue and VAT in 2021-22 showing a growth of 17.65%. Rs 5,400.21crore was collected in the year 2020-21.