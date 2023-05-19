Punjab Vigilance Bureau registers assets case against excise officer

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday registered a case against an Excise Department officer Balbir Kumar Birdi for allegedly amassing assets more than his known sources of income by misusing his official position.

A spokesperson of the VB said Birdi, a joint director (Goods and Services tax), Excise Department, Punjab spent over Rs Three crore, approximately 145.40 per cent more than his total income, beyond his known sources of income.

The spokesperson said the officer, during a check from 1 April 2007 to 11 September 2020, spent a total of Rs 5,12,51,688.37 while his actual income from all sources was of Rs 2,08,84,863.37. During the investigation, it was found that the said officer had spent Rs 3,03,66,825 more than the income earned during the check period.

The spokesperson said during this in-depth investigation, it was proved that the said officer of the Punjab excise department had created more moveable and immovable assets than his actual income by misusing his official position.

The spokesperson said the VB is conducting raids and the officer would be arrested soon. He said Birdi and other employees of the excise department in collusion with some transporters and industry owners, have misappropriated GST collection. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act on 21 August 2020 at VB police station, Flying Squad-1, SAS Nagar.

The accused Birdi had joined the probe with the Bureau under the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Further investigation in this case was under progress, the spokesperson said.