Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Tuesday stressed on innovation and new technology and said only those countries in the world are progressing which are giving priorities to emerging technologies.

He was addressing the third convocation ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur where he awarded degrees to 162 students and 43 medals to meritorious students including 22 gold and 21 silver medals.

Dattatreya said changes in areas such as artificial intelligence, block chain technology, big data analytics, machine learning, biotechnology and robotics were challenging traditional methods of engineering.

“We have a golden opportunity to take the country to a new level by adopting and making full use of these technologies.

Demographic advantage can only be achieved when maximum youth are provided with the best education, knowledge and skills.

For this, universities should work on a creative basis with modern technology,” he said, while appealing the students to work on innovation and move towards entrepreneurship.

He further stated that India was emerging as a knowledge economy and hoped that our qualified manpower would become the cornerstone of this new era.

HPTU will play a leading role in the new competitive technology, working knowledge and skills for national self-reliance.

“Quality, affordability and accessibility should be the main elements of the higher education system and it should not allow for much regional difference. Higher education including technical education should be taken to the doorsteps of the people by innovating in the delivery system,” he added.

The Governor said the duly launched Higher Education Policy-2020 would help in accomplishing this goal, which needs to be made aware of.

He also appreciated the efforts of HPTU to work in this regard and said the credit of implementation of National Education Policy -2020 also goes to Technical University Hamirpur.

Dattatraya said there were immense opportunities for a student who always develops his knowledge, skills and intelligence with enthusiasm and vigilance. He added that many Indian youth have achieved world class successes through modern technology only on the basis of their skills and several steps have been taken by the Central and State Governments to promote self-employment.

“Using these opportunities properly, students like you can become job providers and not job seekers.

HPTU Hamirpur, in its short term has made valuable contributions to the education sector through training, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable programmes.

As a result, the university has also been in the forefront in finding solutions to global challenges and to suit the changing needs of society and economy.

Through training and research, the university has also set up high standards,” he added.

State Technical Education Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markandey, HPTU Vice Chancellor S P Bansal, Hamirpur MLA and Governing Body member Narender Thakur were also present on the occasion among others.