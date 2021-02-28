Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today reviewed the security arrangements with Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu and other state police officers in view of yesterday’s ruckus in the Legislative Assembly premises.

The DGP expressed regret over inconvenience caused to the Governor yesterday and said that it was “unexpected and unfortunate”.

On the first day of the budget session of the state Assembly yesterday, the Governor was gheraoed by the Congress MLAs outside the Speaker’s gate after the House was adjourned. In an unprecedented turn of events in the Assembly then, five Congress legislators, including Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, were suspended for the entire session till 20 March for allegedly blocking the passage of the Governor, misbehaving with him and jostling his security staff. The DGP today said that the police administration has decided to take extra precaution and step up security for the Governor who is the first citizen of the state. He said the Governor would be provided ‘professional advice’ and a “road clearing system” would be developed.

Kundu said at present there was only one personal security officer (PSO) deputed for the Governor’s functional activity or movement.

But now the system would be changed and a ‘close protection team’ would be deployed for the Governor, in which more professional police commandos would be engaged and the current PSO system would be changed, the DGP said.

He said that “advanced security” would be provided for important functions.

The DGP also said that in the event of any “adverse situation”, the officer posted for protection of the Governor could make the call for additional police personnel.

The police administration was determined to provide strict security to the Governor and would not allow any lapses in this regard, he said.

The DGP also said that the police administration will seek to provide the “DSP security facility” in Raj Bhavan too.