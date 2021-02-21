Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya emphasized on girl education while addressing a public meeting at Gram Panchayat Pooh in Kinnaur district.

He said that a family and society progresses only when a girl is educated.

Expressing his two-day visit in district Kinnaur as a memorable experience, he said the affection, simplicity and hospitality of the tribal people have made an everlasting influence on him. He also expressed happiness that many people of district Kinnaur are working in high positions in the country and the state. However, the overall development of the area is also necessary and for this, the development of education, infrastructure and preservation of culture should be encouraged.

Dattatraya also emphasised on conservation of forest and water on priority basis. He said that today the country is progressing on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Central Government has launched several schemes for the upliftment of every section of society and area and people should avail the benefit of these schemes.

He asked the newly elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions to make significant contribution in the development of the area by taking advantage of the government schemes.

The Governor interacted with the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and listened to their issues.

Earlier, the Governor was awarded Guard of Honour by soldiers of 136 Independent Infantry Brigade. He also interacted with the senior officers and soldiers of the brigade.

The 17th Indo-Tibetan Border Police Battalion also honoured the Governor at Reckong Peo, last evening. The officers of ITBP apprised the Governor of the deployment of ITBP in the 120 km border with China. The Governor motivated the soldiers and said that the whole country is proud of them. Despite all the adverse circumstances, these soldiers remain dedicated in protecting the border of our country at all times and due to these soldiers, the country is able to breathe in the open air, he added.

Late night, a cultural program was organized by the district administration in honour of the Governor.

Officiating Deputy Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and other dignitaries of the district were also present on the occasion.