Himachal Governor emphasizes on promoting folk culture

Emphasizing promoting folk culture, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that the glorious history and rich folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh were playing an important role in the progress and development of the state.

He was speaking as a Chief Guest at the inauguration of the historic Minjar Mela in the Chamba district on Sunday.

This is the first visit of the Arlekar to Chamba district as Governor and after a long time, the Governor of the state reached Chamba on the inauguration of Minjar Mila.

He said that the historical Minjar Mela has its own identity.

Expressing happiness over the preservation and promotion of the rich folk art and culture and maintaining social harmony, he stressed the appropriate inclusion of modernity in the successful organization of the fair.

“Chamba has a rich folk culture and this culture has been protected by the people since time immemorial,” he said and called upon the people that the local traditional folk culture and social harmony should be preserved in this manner.

He said that the state has kept its traditional culture alive despite the modern influences and this was a great achievement, the credit for which goes to various fairs and festivals celebrated in the entire state.

He said that Chamba was getting fame due to the Geographical Indication (GI tag) of Chamba Chappal and Chamba Rumal.

Earlier, the Governor formally inaugurated the Minjar Mela by hoisting the flag amidst the traditional Kunjadi Malhar song of Chamba.

He also inaugurated the exhibition installed by various Government departments Boards and Corporations depicting the achievements of the present Government and also evinced keen interest in it.

On the occasion, the Governor also announced the formal commencement of the Minjar Mela Sports Competitions.