Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the state government has initiated various innovative schemes to double farmers’ income by 2022 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rearing of milch animals could play important role in it.

Addressing a public meeting at Balh in Mandi district, Thakur said state Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (MILKFED) has a capacity of collecting milk up to 1 lakh liter which needed to be increased.

“In the developed country, the base of the rural economy is Animal Husbandry and the farmers by going for the best breed of cows could increase their income manifold,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of the MILKFED in diversifying its activities as this would not only ensure an increase in its revenue but also help the farmers by offering them more effective services. Chief Minister said the state government was also promoting the indigenous breed of cattle so that the farmers could get high milk producing cows. The state government was also promoting natural farming so that people could be motivated to rear cattle.

“The state government has also constituted a Gau Sanrakshan Boarding in the state, besides several Cow Sanctuaries were being opened in different parts of the state,” he said.

Thakur said that the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Ner Chowk, Mandi was fast emerging as the premier Medical College of the region and the state government was committed to strengthening this Medical College.

Himachal today has six medical colleges in government sector alone and AIIMS was coming up in Bilaspur district. Further, land was being identified nearby Ner Chowk to ensure proper functioning of Medical University in the state and as soon as land was identified the work would be started.

He had laid the foundation stone of Tertiary Cancer Care Centre at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Ner Chowk today which would cater to health care needs of over 25 lakh population of the area.

The centre would be equipped with latest machinery and equipments like Linear Accelerator, HDR Brachytherapy and Planning CT-Simulator for the treatment of various cancers like head and neck, breast, cervix, lungs and lymphoma etc.

He added that dedicated chemotherapy, radiotherapy, oncosurgery and palliative care facilities would also be made available in this cancer centre.