Himachal CM Sukhu releases SOP to deal with NDPS cases

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has released a standard operating procedure for assisting police officials in dealing with NDPS cases.

He released the protocol on Tuesday for curbing drug trafficking and strengthening the implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in the state.

As a large number of offenders in narcotics cases are acquitted due to non-compliance of mandatory provisions, the standard operating procedure (SOP) will assist and serve as a guide to police officers in dealing with cases of drug trafficking.

It will also offer a detailed process from initiating to executing detention orders and confiscating unlawfully acquired assets, a statement said.

The chief minister said drugs have posed a threat and a sense of insecurity in society and undermined the faith of the common man in law enforcement agencies.

Furthermore, to bolster the efforts, a specialized force dedicated to prevent drug-related crimes and an advisory board has been established to provide guidance, he said.