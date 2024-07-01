Nalagarh BJP candidate a ‘sold-out’ bizman who stabbed Congress Govt: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the name of Nalagarh would be written in history due to the misdeeds of former Independent MLA KL Thakur.

“This is the first incident in history where an independent MLA is contesting the election again after resigning. K L Thakur is a sold-out businessman. Despite getting all the work done for 14 months, he stabbed the Congress government in the back,” said the CM in Nalagarh while campaigning for Hardeep Singh Bawa.

“There is greed in the intentions of the former MLA, which is why he got sold out. Honest workers of BJP are not with the former independent MLAs. They are disappointed with the BJP giving tickets to sold-out MLAs,” said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister also addressed election rallies for Bawa in Kirpalpur, Ramshahr, Nand, Swarghat, and Gurukund of the Nalagarh assembly constituency.

The CM said that during the Rajya Sabha elections, six Congress MLAs also betrayed the party and voted for the BJP candidate.

“The budget was to be passed the day after the Rajya Sabha elections, but six Congress MLAs remained absent from the assembly. They had sold their integrity to the BJP. They were disqualified due to the implementation of the whip, after which by-elections were held in which the public taught a tough lesson to four of them,” said Sukhu.

He said that the BJP government betrayed the public in their tenure. “Jai Ram Thakur remained asleep while being the Chief Minister, and papers were being sold in the Hamirpur Subordinate Selection Board. When we formed the government, we cracked down on corruption.”

“Six Congress and three independent former MLAs also faced problems due to our strong stance against corruption. An attempt was made to topple our government. Jai Ram Thakur and the sold-out MLAs tried their best, but we thwarted Operation Lotus with the help of 34 MLAs,” Sukhu pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that Nalagarh has received good fortune due to KL Thakur’s resignation. “If you elect Hardeep Bawa to the Assembly, the face of this constituency will change. Every legitimate work promised by Bawa will be completed. Vote on July 10th to safeguard your power. BJP forced this by-election on the public because you elected an Independent MLA for five years. Why did he resign in just 14 months? Because after selling his integrity, he was under pressure from BJP to resign,” said the CM.

Sukhu alleged that KL Thakur was trying to obtain NOC for his crusher and had nothing to do with public interest. “People with a lot of money lose their minds quickly. K L Thakur is an example of this,” said the CM.