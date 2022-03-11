Hike import duty on apples: Jai Ram to Sitharaman, Piyush Goel

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union for Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at New Delhi and urged them to hike important duty on apples.

Thakur stated that apples from other countries is flooding Indian market which is affecting the apple economy of the state and the decision will benefit apple growers of Himachal.

He also requested Sitharaman for extending the Industrial Development Subsidy Scheme for two more years and added that the scheme is closing during the current year.

He requested her for Special Central Assistance for construction of Mandi airport and enhanced Central Special Assistance to Himachal.

He also detailed the Union Finance Minister about the focus on women empowerment schemes during the budget presented for the coming financial year.

Union Finance Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible help to the state.

The CM discussed about setting up of Pharma testing lab in Baddi in a speedy manner with Piyush Goyal which would benefit local Pharma entrepreneurs for testing their products in the state itself.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Dr Rajeev Kumar. Members of the Aayog, distinguished experts and senior officers were present in the meeting.

He held detailed discussions about its efforts to make Himachal a green state and sought cooperation of the Aayog to achieve the objective.