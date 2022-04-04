HC gives choice posting to employee transferred for raising slogan against Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh High Court has cancelled the punishment transfer order of a teacher who had raised a slogan against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a protest against seeking an old pension scheme.

The teacher along with four others became popular on social media and in public circles for raising the slogan ‘Joiya Mama Manada Nei, Employee Ki Shunda Nei'(Jai Ram’s uncle neither accepts their demands nor is listening to employees).

After the protests during the budget session on 5 March, the state government had transferred Om Prakash from Halanh School in Sirmaur to Middle School Sarog under Senior Secondary School Sholi in Nankhari tehsil of Shimla district. Four other teachers who had also raised slogans, were also transferred.

After the transfer, Om Prakash filed a petition in the High Court which passed order in his favour by canceling the transfer and gave him choice posting.

In his petition, the teacher had alleged that he had already served in the hard area twice and as per prevalent transfer policy, whoever has completed this period cannot be transferred to such an area again.