Himachal Pradesh shifts DGP after HC order

Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday shifted Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu and appointed him as Principal Secretary Ayush.

The action has been taken after Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order, which directed his transfer and also of SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, Kundu’s petition against HC order is listed before the Supreme Court for today.

The High Court’s directions had come in a case taken up on the email of one Nishant Kumar Sharma, a resident of Palampur (Kangra) which was addressed to the Chief Justice.

He alleged that there was a threat to his life from two people — one of them is a retired IPS officer and another is a practicing lawyer.

Sharma runs a hotel in Palampur. The lawyer was allegedly trying to extort money from him by using the influence of the retired IPS officer. The hotelier alleged that both were making continued efforts to force him and his father to sell their company to them by threatening auditors.

He and his two-and-half-year-old baby had allegedly faced an attack at his parents’ house in Gurugram on August 25. Then, on October 27, he was allegedly threatened when he, along with his wife and infant son, was on his way back to Mcleodganj from Bhagsunag.

The family approached SP Kangra’s office after the incident. He had sent an email to SP’s office and Secretary Home on October 28, but no FIR was registered.

He claimed that he was getting consistent phone calls from the office of the DGP, and also from the DSP, SHO, Palampur, phone numbers and times of the calls were also mentioned in the email.