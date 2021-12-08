Guv flags off cycle rally for awareness on voting rights in HP

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday flagged off a cycle rally organised by the State Election department in association with HP Cycling Association from the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

This rally was organised with the aim of creating awareness among the general public, especially youths and girls of 18-19 years with the tagline of ‘Cycling for Democracy and Well Being’. Men and women are competing in this rally in junior, youth, and elite categories.

Addressing participants, the Governor said that a special revision of photo electors 2022 was being done in Himachal. Every resident of Himachal Pradesh who was a citizen of India and who has attained the age of 18 years or more as of January 1, 2022, his name should be included in the voter list.

He stated that the State Election department was making special efforts for the registration of voters and in this regard, a cycle rally has been organised.

He urged the youth to make themselves aware of the voter lists and also make their family and the people around them aware.

He added that if their name was not included in the voter list then it was ensured to register it online or through their booth label officers.

Earlier, Mohit Sood, secretary of, Himachal Cycle Association welcomed the Governor and apprised him about the cycle rally.

C Palrasu, Chief Electoral Officer, Priyatu Mandal, Secretary to the Governor, Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner Shimla, and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.