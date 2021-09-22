Govt to provide latest tech to cops for better policing in Himachal: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the government is making all-out efforts to provide latest technologies and better facilities to the Police department to enable better law and order situation in the state.

The Police department was doing a commendable job in serving the people and the government was resolute to provide all assistance to cops for modernization and effective functioning, he said while flagging off 58 bullet motorcycles, 2 trucks and one bus for the department from his official residence Oak Over in Shimla today.

He stated that the state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 13 crore during the current financial year for the purchase of new vehicles.

So far,99 vehicles amounting to around rupees four crore had already been purchased, he added.

He also released an awareness video on the theme ‘Say No To Drugs’ of the department which has been uploaded on YouTube.

State health minister Rajiv Saizal, Municipal Corporation Shimla mayor Satya Kaundal, additional chief secretary Home Manoj Kumar, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.