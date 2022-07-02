Free travel in HRTC buses for candidates appearing in police recruitment test

The state government has announced free traveling facility to candidates appearing in Police recruitment test being in different parts of the state on 3 July.

An official spokesman said here today that the state government has issued necessary instructions to provide free travelling facility to the candidates appearing in Police Recruitment Test being held in different parts of the state on Sunday in HRTC ordinary buses by showing admit card from the place they boarded to destination of test and return on 2 July and 3 July.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has made the announcement in this respect recently to facilitate the candidates.

He further said that conductors must have to make an entry of their travel on the admit card to avoid any misuse of the facility.

The police recruitment test that was earlier, held in 27 March that is being held again after paper leak in which the investigation by Himachal Pradesh police is still in process.