Demonetization deflated India’s growing economy: Cong

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday said demonetization deflated the growing economy of the country as the decision was implemented without taking into consideration its negative impacts.

Addressing media in Shimla, Shrinate said Prime Minister Narendra Modi government imposed demonetization in the country five years back without realizing its negative impact on the economy as the decision caused loss of lakhs of crore in the country.

“Today Union government did not want to speak anything about demonetization publicly which had a far reaching impact on the economy without achieving the claimed target of unearthing black money,” she added.

Shrinate alleged that BJP and its ideological mentor RSS had hatched 2G spectrum conspiracy against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh led UPA government with help of former CAG Vinod Rai.

“The 2G spectrum case was already dismissed by the court as the investigation agencies could not establish the case.

In years from 2010 and 2014, 2G Spectrum conspiracy was hatched against the previous Congress government in the form of CAG report and now Vinod Rai had apologized to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam through an affidavit in the court on the issue,” she said.

She stated that Vinod Rai had mentioned Nirupam’s name in his book with MPs who had allegedly pressured him to not to name former PM Manmohan Singh in the CAG report.

The matter was vigorously raised by Baba Ramdev, Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal and BJP and they should tender an apology to the people of the country for the fake accusations.

She also blamed the BJP rule in the Centre for dismantling and suppressing democratic institutions and alleged that the government was muzzling the voice of dissent.

She also criticised the Centre government for failing to control inflation and added the people of the country were suffering as they were finding it hard to make their ends meet.