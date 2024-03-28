Delhi LG calls for probe into Supriya Shirante’s post against Kangana Ranaut

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to carry out a thorough investigation into the objectionable post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut.

The direction comes in the wake of Delhi BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj’s complaint to the LG, demanding investigation and registration of FIR against Shrinate for “outraging the modesty of a woman”, the LG Office said.

“The LG has forwarded the complaint to the Police Commissioner and directed to carry out the investigation “scientifically” and take legal action, if necessary, as per the law. He has directed to ascertain the truth behind the whole episode and also the subsequent claims made by Shrinate, denying her involvement in the matter,” it said.

Saxena has asked the Police Commissioner to investigate as to who made the said derogatory post and also the mobile phone/device that was used for making the said post. He has also directed for verifying the claims of Shrinate wherein she has denied making the said post and sought to blame it on “some individuals who have got access to her social media account”.

The police will also investigate who deleted the post after nearly two hours and the device used for deleting the same, the LG Office said.

In her complaint to the LG, Swaraj alleged that the derogatory post made by Shrinate “outraged the modesty of a woman” and thereby, an offence under section 509 of the IPC was made out against Shrinate. Accordingly, she demanded registration of an FIR against Shrinate.

Notably, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to Shrinate over her objectionable remarks against Kangana and sought her response by 5pm on 29th March.

It may be mentioned that Shrinate on Monday claimed that her social media account was accessible to several people and that she is trying to find out the culprit responsible for it.