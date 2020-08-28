Proving a boon to the people of Himachal Pradesh during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and unlock phases, the National Ambulance Service ~108 emergency ambulance service ~ transported 15,591 COVID-19 suspected/confirmed patients in the state.

As per details shared by GVK-EMRI, the service provider company for 108 emergency ambulance in Himachal Pradesh, the maximum cases (32 per cent) were handled in Una district, followed by Solan (16 percent) and Sirmaur (13 per cent) and Kangra (12 per cent). Out of all the COVID-19 related cases, 70 per cent were that of males and 30 percent of females. Much to the relief of pregnant women, the 108 ambulance staff also assisted 533 deliveries during COVID19 pandemic, maximum of them 149 in Sirmaur district followed by 102 in Shimla district.

The GVK-EMRI was entrusted by the National Health Mission in Himachal to facilitate a Sample Collection Van for COVID-19.

So far the Sample Collection Van, which has a team of trained doctors, has collected 63081 samples for COVID-19 testing from different villages in the state. Maximum samples (14948) were collected from the biggest Kangra district, followed by Solan ( 11799) and Mandi (7950).

“We are thankful to the state government, the National Health Mission and Chief Medical Officers for all the help. The GVK-EMRI staff has done good work in the pandemic.

They are apt at handling any emergency,” said Mehul Sukumaran, head of GVK-EMRI in Himachal Pradesh.

He said because of the Sample Collection Van for COVID19, the non-emergency cases were not taken to hospital and this avoided unnecessary rush at the hospitals.