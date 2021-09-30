Cong seeks SC monitored probe into drug seizure at Adani port

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for failing to reign in drug mafias after seizure of drugs at Adani Port in Gujarat, Congress party national spokesperson Alka Lamba on Wednesday sought Supreme Court-monitored probe into the case.

Addressing media in Shimla, Lamba said the drugs that were seized at Adani port had now reached Himachal as the state police had recovered 300 kg drugs after the arrest of two Afghan nationals in the state capital.

“The two leaders from Himachal, BJP national chief J P Nadda and Union minister Anurag Thakur are in Delhi and instead of providing employment to unemployed youth of the state are making them addicts by sending drugs,” she added.

She accused Nadda and Anurag Thakur of colluding with drug mafias as the drugs were making inroads into the state and stated that the unemployed youth of the state were being made drug addicts to deflect them from seeking employment opportunities.

“The state government instead of providing employment to the youth was giving them drugs but the government will now have to answer to the people in the bypolls that are scheduled to be held on 30 October.

This is evident from the fact that Shimla Police has registered 187 cases of drugs in the period from January to September 2021,” Lamba said.

She took a jibe at the Modi government for failing to answer as to from where RDX which was used in Pulwama blast had come and stated that the BJP government had promised to give 2 crore jobs to youths. But it seemed that they were now promoting drug smuggling into the country as the Modi government had failed to fulfill the poll promise.

This seemed to be a well thought out conspiracy so that youth don’t demand their rights and deflect their attention from these issues.

She also lashed at Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for failing to intercept the supply of 300 kg drugs to Himachal and said it was a big failure of the state government and it seems that drug trade was being held in the country at the behest of Gujarat government.

She demanded a probe into the case by a sitting SC judge and stated that no arrests had been made in the case of drug seizure with neither Modi government, Gujarat government nor HP government coming forward with any clarification on the issue.

Besides this, the news published in the media were being suppressed which makes us think that the governments were shielding the accused in the case, Lamba added.