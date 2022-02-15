Cong questions HP govt’s move to open schools for unvaccinated kids

As the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday notified relaxation in Covid norms, the state Congress raised questions on opening of schools below the age of 15 years who have not been vaccinated as yet and termed it as a major health lapse.

State Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta said the state government today announced relaxation in Covid norms and had decided to reopen all schools which could prove a major health risk for unvaccinated kids.

“Keeping in mind the present pandemic situation where hundreds of persons are getting infected with Coronavirus infection everyday, the BJP government’s decision is ill-advised and there is the need to reconsider it.

The state government should not consider offline classes for students below 15 years of age till they aren’t vaccinated or till the risk of viral infection diminishes in the state as well as the country,” he added.

Kimta urged the state government to consult health experts before starting classes for unvaccinated children and added the government should instead continue online classes for these students.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government today announced relaxation in Covid norms keeping in mind the improvement in present Covid situation with gradual decrease in positivity rate and hospitalisation.

The government had lifted restrictions on opening all educational Institutions, gyms, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums and swimming pools, religious and political congregations, public kitchens and lungars etc with adherence to Covid safety protocols.

The government has also lifted exemptions granted to the persons with disability and pregnant women employees and now they will attend their offices.

Besides, all social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations including marriages are permitted up to 50 per cent of the capacity in indoor built up or covered areas as well as in open spaces or outdoor areas .