Cong to hold padyatras in Himachal on the issue of price rise, unemployment

Buoyed over clean sweep in recently concluded bypolls, the Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday announced to organize ‘padyatras’ across the state from 14 to 28 November on the issues of price rise and unemployment.

Informing about this, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore told media that the party will start public awareness drives in the state on issues concerning the common man.

“The party had raised price rise, unemployment and other issues concerning the common man during the bypolls upon which the people had given their mandate in our favour. The ruling BJP tried to divert attention from these issues by raising various issues but these were neglected by them.

The party will hold direct dialogue with workers to raise awareness on these as well as other issues concerning the people during the padyatras,” he said while congratulating the party workers and strong party unit for the emphatic win.

He criticised the ruling BJP, CM Jai Ram Thakur and ministers for not attending the oath ceremony of newly elected MLAs and termed it as an insult to the set traditions of democracy.

“It is for the first time that the Leader of the House hasn’t attended the oath taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs,” he added.

He stated that Congress wasn’t overconfident on the recent win and the party will contest upcoming assembly elections with close coordination and full strength for which the party was already in the process of preparing strategy.

The party will also keep a close watch on the ruling party’s tactics to influence the voters ahead of assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

He further stated that the effects of recent bypolls defeat was showing in the state as the state government reduced the prices of petrol and diesel within two days and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was now seeing rising inflation as well as bad condition of roads in the state.

He also criticised Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her statement on ‘true freedom’ and added the actress had insulted the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom by making such comments.