HPCC chief to embark on tour across state to boost morale of party workers

Himachal Pradesh Congress President and former MP Pratibha Singh will soon embark on a tour of the state to boost the morale of party workers and counter any misinformation spread by the opposition.

A Congress spokesperson said here on Sunday that she will directly interact with party workers to infuse new energy and provide a befitting reply to the opposition’s propaganda.

As part of this effort, she will visit all districts in the state and hold meetings with block-level leaders and workers, he said.

“In the first phase, Pratibha Singh will visit Mandi district from March 19 to 22. During her visit, she will meet with party leaders and workers to discuss organizational issues,” he said.

He further stated that Pratibha Singh emphasized that party workers are the backbone of any organization, and it is her responsibility as state president to strengthen them, listen to their problems, and resolve them.

Detailing about her itinerary the spokesperson said that on March 19, Pratibha Singh will attend a private program in Sundernagar and the next day she will meet the party leaders and workers from Mandi Sadar, Drang, Jogindernagar, Seraj, and Balh assembly constituencies in Mandi.

On March 21, she will meet with party leaders and workers from Sundernagar, Nachan, Sarkaghat, Dharampur, and Karasog assembly constituencies in Sundernaga, he said.

Pratibha Singh will also attend the annual award ceremony of Dreams Group of Institutions in Nachan as the chief guest, before returning to Shimla.