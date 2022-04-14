Saving Constitution a bigger challenge under BJP rule: HP Cong chief

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday said today there is a big challenge before the country to save the Constitution under the present BJP regime.

The party is violating all the norms laid down in the Constitution today and efforts are being made to create a divide in the name of caste and language which is very unfortunate, he said while addressing a function at Rajiv Bhawan Shimla to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

Rathore called upon the party workers to unite against the anti-social forces and expose them. He said that the vision with which Dr. Ambedkar had framed the Constitution of India seems to be left behind today as the unity and integrity of the country are in danger.

He stated that the country became independent after the tireless efforts of Congress and sacrifices by its leaders but the BJP is trying to tamper with the history of the country.

“Today not only the country but the whole world is remembering Baba Saheb on his birth anniversary. The work done by him for the Dalits and the backward sections of the society, the provision of law to protect their rights in the Constitution is very remarkable. Dr. Ambedkar will always be remembered for his contribution to society and following his ideals would be our true tribute to him,” he added.