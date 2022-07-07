Follow Us:
CM thanks Centre for sanctioning Rs. 815.686 crore for four lane project in HP

He said that the state government was giving top most priority to construction of roads and bridges as these are considered the lifelines for hilly states

Statesman News Service | SHIMLA | July 7, 2022 7:30 pm

Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (IANS photo)

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday thanked the Union Government and Union Minister for Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning Rs. 815.686 crore for rehabilitation and upgradation of four lane configuration with Thanpuri to Paror Section NH-20 (New NH-154) of Pathankot- Mandi Section.

Thakur said that the project would be completed within a period of 21 months and facilitate the commuters in undertaking their journey comfortably besides saving the time.

He said that the state government was giving top most priority to construction of roads and bridges as these are considered the lifelines for hilly states like Himachal Pradesh as means of transportation are limited in such states.

