Centre sanctions Rs 108 crore for integrated digital agriculture platform in HP

The Centre government on Wednesday approved Rs 108 crore for the Integrated Digital Agriculture Platform project that was submitted to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare by the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture department.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed about the decision and thanked the Central government for approving Rs 108 crore for the project.

Thakur said the project ‘Transformation in Agriculture Using Emerging Technologies’ would develop in-house competency in providing Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) based services to farmers, thereby reducing administrative processes and increasing efficiencies and ensure the on-demand delivery of agriculture services to the farmers with the aim to improve quality of agriculture produce.

The project aims to create a single sign-on platform for various schemes of the department (State and Centrally sponsored) which would standardize and simplify procedures for applying to various schemes (Cash and in-kind) of the department and transfer the benefit directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries while cutting down the delay in the disbursement process, the CM said.

He stated that a Market Information System would also be created to provide visibility on the projection of demand and supply, price realization of the product and access to the national e-market platform. Centralized directory for input suppliers and status availability of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, equipment or implements and machinery with their GIS locations would also be part of the proposed project.

Jai Ram further stated that he proposed project also endeavours to create an integrated farmer database, Application Programming Interface (API) Integration, Traceability Platform, Automated Farm Extension Serveries, customized dashboards, data analytics and centralized reports and farmer field school application.

This proposed project would use an IT enabled ecosystem which would benefit the farmers, department and other stakeholders, he added.