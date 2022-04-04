BJP under PM Modi’s leadership to form govt again in HP: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the BJP under the able and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would surely again form government in the state.

He also urged the people of the state to give their whole-hearted support to the government so that the pace of development goes at a steady pace while dedicating and laying the foundation of development works worth Rs 214 crore in the Paonta Sahib area of Sirmaur district.

The Chief Minister said that despite the Corona pandemic the present state government succeeded in ensuring that the pace of development goes uninterrupted. The credit for this goes to the benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government.

The Union government has provided Rs 800 crore to the state to ensure that the paucity of funds does not come in the way of development and this made it possible for the state government to take up various developmental projects as per the aspiration of the people of the area, Thakur said.

He stated that balanced and equitable development of all areas of the state with a special focus on those which remained neglected so far was the main focus of the state government.

The state government started several schemes for ensuring empowerment of the women and over 3.25 lakh gas connections were provided free of cost in the state, he said, adding now three free LPG gas cylinders would also be provided to them.

Thakur further stated that under Shagun Yojna Rs 31,000 was being provided to daughters of BPL families at the time of their marriage.

The CM said that the Congress leaders did not even think of providing some relief and benefit to the weaker sections of the society. The Congress leaders did nothing during the testing time of the pandemic other than misleading and misleading the people of the state.

He added that the state government has decided that ‘Zero Billing’ would be done for consumption of power up to 60 units benefitting about 5 lakh consumers while the electricity rate for farmers has been fixed at 30 paise per unit.