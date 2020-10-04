As the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, is set to benefit Lahaul Spiti residents and boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress have started to spar to stake their respective claims over this project’s construction.

The debate on who conceptualized the dream to make Atal Tunnel over Rohtang Pass a reality, which remains under thick blanket of snow for six months, was started on Saturday by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Singh said it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who during her stay in Lahaul Spiti in 1972, had directed the Union Defence Ministry to explore possibilities for construction of a road or tunnel.

“Former MLA Lata Thakur and tribals of Lahaul Spiti had apprised Indira Gandhi of hardships faced by them due to lack of road connectivity as Rohtang Pass remains under heavy snow which cuts them off from rest of world for 6 months,” he added.

Singh added that in 2010, he had pursued the matter with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that paved for laying of foundation stone for construction of the tunnel on 28 June.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore too echoed similar sentiments and said it would have been better if PM Modi had mentioned Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in his speech.

“Indira Gandhi had given in-principle approval for construction of the tunnel while Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi had laid its foundation and PM Modi can’t ignore or deny the history,” he said, adding the PM can’t deny Congress party’s role in the development of the country.

State Congress party even waged a battle on social media and state head of party’s Social Media department Abhishek Rana said PM Modi and BJP was trying to take credit for its construction while the fact is that UPA government had started the project.

BJP, on the other hand, gave credit to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after whom the state government had named the tunnel with party’s national head J P Nadda saying that it was he who had given in-principle approval for its construction.

“Vajpayee during his visit to the state in 2002 had laid the foundation stone of a road that connects the south portal of Atal Tunnel,” he added. Nadda said during a meeting with Vajpayee in Manali in 2002, the former PM had said that the foundation stone would prove a milestone in the development of the state.

“Vajpayee used to ask me about the progress on construction of the tunnel during UPA government’s rule,” he said.

He further stated that after the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, the long wait of lakhs of residents of the state had ended and this had fulfilled the long cherished dream of Vajpayee.

“The Atal Tunnel will not only provide round the year connectivity for the residents of Lahaul Spiti district but it would also benefit the country strategically,” he added.