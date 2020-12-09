Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday termed the call of ‘Bharat Bandh’ given by farmers’ unions, which was supported by all the Opposition parties, as a “complete failure”.

Thakur said the ‘Bandh’ has no impact in the state as traffic movement was smooth as usual barring few incidents of road blockade by Congress and CPM leaders in Shimla town.

“Opposition leaders have failed miserably to garner support of common man as people of the state know that agriculture laws enacted by the Central government were beneficial for the farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is committed to double the income of the farmers by 2022 and is taking various pro farmers decisions in this direction to make them self reliant,” he added.

Thakur said the opposition parties were desperately trying to rake up this whole issue in a bid to remain politically alive as these parties had supported the same laws during the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh led UPA government.

He expressed hope that the issue would be resolved through dialogue at the earliest as farmers of the country had full faith in PM Modi.