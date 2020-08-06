Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said 5th August would go down in the annals of the country as a historic day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed ‘Bhumi Pujan’ at Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a virtual meeting of Seraj assembly segment in Mandi district, Thakur said the people of the country were fortunate to have witnessed this historic moment.

He urged the people of the state to light ‘Diyas’ in their houses to celebrate the historic occasion of Bhumi Pujan of Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this historic moment and said since the formation of BJP government at the Centre in 2014, the Central government had been working to ensure the construction of Shri Ram Mandir.

“The Central government wanted the hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in the court on a daily basis so that the issue can be resolved quickly. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is a symbol of Indians’ oneness that reflects India’s cultural unity and heritage,” he added.