Shelly Oberoi takes part in mega PTM of MCD schools

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday took part in the mega Parents Teachers Meeting (PTM) of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools.

The Mayor interacted with the parents and sought their valuable feedback at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalay, Prasad Nagar in Karol Bagh zone.

The primary aim of the mega PTM was to assess students’ progress and engage in constructive conversations with parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Oberoi stressed the vital role parents play in their children’s education and said the event provided a platform for parents to gauge their child’s academic performance and involvement in extracurricular activities.

Expressing her vision to offer world-class education to children attending corporation schools, following Delhi’s “successful” education model, the Mayor

reaffirmed the commitment to fostering the holistic development of children.

Oberoi urged the parents to talk to their children regarding education, subjects, Sports etc to get to know the likes and dislikes of their children.

“MCD provides primary education to the children which strengthen their foundation, so the role of parents and teachers are very important at this stage. PTM provides that platform where parents can interact with the teachers and discuss about the education of their children,” she said.

During the mega PTM, the teachers apprised parents of their child’s academic progress, and valuable suggestions were gathered from the parents. The teachers took the opportunity to educate the students and parents about the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya.

The parents were advised to take necessary precautions at home, such as dressing their children in full sleeves, preventing water accumulation, and regularly changing the water in pots and coolers on their rooftops to curb mosquito breeding.