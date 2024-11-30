MCD schools to showcase inspirational films to class 4, 5 students

Schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will showcase inspirational films to the students of fourth and fifth class students, the civic body said.

The education department of the MCD has taken the initiative aimed at inspiring and setting positive goals in students life, it added.

The films to be showcased include Chandu Champion, Srikant Balla’s inspirational journey, Guthali Laddu, I am Kalam and 12th Fail Apart from this, any other film can also be chosen according to the interest of the students which is inspirational. Moreover, the civic department is also planning to showcase motivational cartoon films to students of classes 1, 2 and 3, it added.

The education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has directed all school in-charges in this regard to show motivational films to students class-wise using smart TVs or other audio-visual aids installed in their schools. The corporation has asked all teachers to help students understand the motivational message and moral values of the film so that students can imbibe that message and use it in their life journey.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to fostering all-round development among students by introducing innovative educational methods,” the MCD said in a statement.It emphasised that the chosen films aim to inspire students to stay resilient in difficult circumstances and aspire for success in their personal and academic lives.