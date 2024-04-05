Sharpshooter held in Delhi with 4 hand guns, 12 bullets

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a former national level boxer, who turned to crime, becoming an active sharpshooter of Rohit Godara, Hashim Baba and Kala

Jatheri, Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, police said on Friday.

According to police, the sharpshooter, identified as Abhinav Verma alias boxer, was wanted in two incidents of firing at businessmen in Kirti Nagar area of West Delhi and Farsh Bazar.

He was also involved in two cases of murder and attempt to murder in the national capital, the police added.

Three sophisticated pistols and a revolver, along with twelve bullets and two scooties from his possession.

He worked on the directions given by a person, namely, Ashish alias Kalu, a dismissed constable, presently based in Dubai, and is said to be a close aise of Hasim Baba, Rohit Godara and Kala Jatheri, Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police said further.

It was on March 27, that a Special Cell team got an input that a member of Rohit Godara, Hasim Baba and Kala Jatheri (Lawrence Bishnoi gang) gang, wanted in firing incidents

Kirti Nagar and Farsh Bazar would be coming near DDA Sports Park in Rohini’s Sector 3, to meet his associates and would be carrying illegal weapons.

Accordingly, a police team laid a trap at the location where the accused was intercepted and later apprehended.

His identity was verified and upon cursory search one country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Later during the course of probe two sophisticated pistols, one revolver and 10 live cartridges were also recovered at his instance.

Boxer is a resident of Vikaspuri, and lived with his wife and two children.

He had studied up to 11th grade, and in 2012, was arrested in a murder case of his schoolmate.

In the above said case, he remained in prison for a period of six years and came in contact with Hasim Baba and his close associate Ashish (dismissed constable having criminal record) and later joined their gang.

After coming out on bail, he started committing crimes, and following the arrest of other shooters of the gang, he became the key sharp shooter and used to remain in touch with the kingpins and their associates through certain application based numbers.

In the year 2021, he was jailed in a case and came out after one year and began working for Ashish alias Kalu, Hasim Baba and Kala Jatheri (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang).

According to a senior police official, further interrogation of the accused and investigation of the present case are in progress.