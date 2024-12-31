Several AAP leaders, workers join Congress ahead of assembly polls

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav, on Tuesday, welcomed several AAP leaders into party fold ahead of the Delhi legislative assembly elections.

Those who joined Congress today include Sarbjit Singh, the AAP joint secretary from the Badli assembly constituency, Farid Shah, its star campaigner for the last assembly elections, former AAP councilors from the Mustafabad assembly constituency, Parveen and Mohd Maroof, BSP candidate for the 2020 elections MCD polls, and Rajni Suryavanshi, along with a large number of workers.

Their formal induction into the party took place on Tuesday at the DPCC office in New Delhi where Yadav presented them with party scarves.

Speaking on the occasion, the Congress state unit chief said with the support and cooperation of all those who joined the party, Congress would gain strength and practice creative politics to bring the grand old party back into government in the upcoming legislative assembly polls.

Taking a dig at the AAP, he said the leaders, ministers, MLAs, disillusioned with the corruption and authoritarian attitude of Kejriwal, leaders, councillors, and others were deserting the party,

which he described as a ‘sinking ship’ heading for a total rout in the upcoming polls.

The Congress leader said the leaders and workers of the AAP and the BJP were influenced by the democratic functioning of his party under the dynamic leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi fighting to protect the Constitution, uphold democracy. He said the doors of Congress were always open to those who believed in the programmes and policies of the party.

Former MP Udit Raj, AICC secretary in-charge of Delhi Danish Abrar, former Delhi Minister Narendra Nath and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.