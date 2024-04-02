Sanjay Singh’s bail evidence of impartial judiciary & probe agencies: Delhi BJP chief

After the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities case, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva termed the apex court’s decision as evidence of the impartiality of the country’s judiciary and probe agencies.

The court’s order came after the ED chose not to oppose Sanjay Singh’s bail plea.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, the Delhi BJP president said, “The bail granted to Sanjay Singh, an accused in the liquor scam, is evidence of the impartiality of our judiciary and investigating agencies.”

Until this morning, Aam Aadmi Party leaders were repeatedly alleging that the central government is misusing investigating agencies to imprison their leaders, Sachdeva said.

“But today, the lack of opposition by the investigative agency to the bail application of MP Sanjay Singh has established that the investigating agencies seek custody of the accused only when it is legally necessary,” the Delhi BJP president said.

“Sanjay Singh’s bail is a lesson for opposition leaders who should understand that both imprisonment and bail are granted by Indian law, not by investigating agencies or the government,” Sachdeva said.

Another BJP leader and party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that now onwards AAP cannot claim that any of the investigating agencies indulged in vendetta politics.

“This bail has been granted as the ED did not oppose the bail plea of Sanjay Singh… From today onwards, the AAP cannot claim that any of the agencies, particularly the ED or the CBI, are indulging in any form of vendetta politics,” Poonawalla said.