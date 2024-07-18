AAP decides to go it alone in Haryana Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced that it would go solo in the Haryana Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

The party also unveiled its campaign slogan “Badlenge Haryana Ka Haal, Ab Laayenge Kejriwal”(We will change the Haryana situation and bring Kejriwal) .

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said ever since the Aam Aadmi Party secured 14% votes in Gujarat, it was recognised as a national party by the Election Commission.

Mann pointed out that the AAP is in power in Delhi and Punjab while there are five MLAs in Gujarat and two in Goa. Additionally, the AAP has its mayors in Chandigarh and Singoli.

The CM also announced that the AAP would contest all 90 assembly seats with full strength as half of Haryana is connected to Punjab and half to Delhi and there is the AAP government in both of these states, which will boost our political prospects.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “We took this decision because the people of Haryana have seen the rule of all parties. “Today, Haryana has become a stronghold of ransom gangs and we how Haryana farmers were crushed during the farmer’s agitation and how the demands of Haryana-Punjab farmers were trampled upon,” he added.

Singh further said that unemployment and the Agniveer Scheme are the biggest problems in Haryana. There are families of martyrs in every village of Haryana and a village gate is built in the name of a martyr. At the same time, the BJP government comes up with schemes like ‘Agniveer’.

The youth of Haryana and Punjab feel proud after joining the Army as they are willing to sacrifice their lives to protect Mother India. But the BJP has put the Indian Army on contract.

Hitting at the ruling party at the Centre, he said it is not hidden from anyone the state to which the BJP government has brought Haryana in terms of unemployment.

Apart from this, the ransom industry is thriving in Haryana where the state president of a principled party was shot dead.

AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak said, “This election is going to be extremely wonderful and unprecedented.”

Speaking about the party’s roadmap, he said, on 20 July, there would be a town hall in which Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee for Haryana would be launched. After this, the party will appoint an assembly in charge and will contest the elections with full strength.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Gupta directly won four assembly seats in Kurukshetra. “We lost in that election by a small margin. With the same strength with which the Kurukshetra election was fought, the party will contest the elections in every assembly, every village, and every booth,” he added.